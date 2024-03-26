Former state senator Tom Campbell drops bid for North Dakota’s single U.S. House seat

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A former North Dakota Republican state senator has ended his campaign for the state’s only U.S. House seat. Tom Campbell, a potato farmer from Grafton, announced on Tuesday he is withdrawing from the race. Three other Republican candidates are seeking the seat held by Republican Rep. Kelly Armstrong, who is running for governor. They include former state Rep. Rick Becker, Public Service Commissioner Julie Fedorchak and Alex Balazs, a military veteran and former U.S. State Department employee. Democrat and military veteran Trygve Hammer also is running for the seat Republicans have held since 2011.

