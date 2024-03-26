Jimmer Fredette, Kareem Maddox, Canyon Barry and Dylan Travis piled up enough wins together last year to get USA Basketball qualified in men’s 3×3 for the Paris Olympics. They’re staying together to chase gold in France. USA Basketball announced its men’s 3×3 roster for the Paris Games on Tuesday, going with the same foursome that won a silver medal at the World Cup and gold at the Pan Am Games last year. USA Basketball’s picks for men’s, women’s and women’s 3×3 are expected later this spring.

