NYC subway rider is pushed onto tracks and killed, latest in a series of attacks underground

NEW YORK (AP) — A subway rider was pushed onto the tracks and killed by a train. The attack was the latest in a string of violent episodes in New York City’s transit system that have prompted officials to beef up policing in the subway system. The shoving victim was pushed onto the tracks inside an East Harlem subway station shortly before 7 p.m. Monday. Police say the operator of an oncoming No. 4 train was unable to stop and the person was killed. The suspected shover is a 24-year-old who has been arrested on a murder charge. No information about an attorney for the suspect was available Tuesday morning.

