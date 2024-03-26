One month out, New Orleans Jazz Fest begins preparations for 2024 event

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Fair Grounds Race Course, which plays host to the 2024 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, begins its annual transformation in earnest Tuesday as organizers prepare to take over the field this spring for two weekends of music, food and fun. Festival producer Quint Davis says this year’s event would be the biggest ever, with the most food, crafts and bands in its 53-year history. One of those bands, he noted, is the Rolling Stones. The festival’s first weekend runs Thursday, April 25 through Sunday, April 28; the second weekend is Thursday, May 2 through Sunday, May 5.

