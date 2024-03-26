Senegal’s president-elect pledges to fight corruption after a stunning victory for the 44-year-old

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal woke up to a new president-elect, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, a former tax inspector and political novice. He was released from prison just weeks ago and had inspired voters, many of them unemployed youth, with a promise to fight corruption and reform the economy. It’s a dramatic rise for the 44-year-old who is due to be the youngest leader of the West African nation. He was catapulted into a presidential campaign after popular opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was barred barred from running due to a prior conviction, had backed him. The election followed months of unrest when both Faye and Sonko were arrested last year and concerns that the president would seek an unconstitutional third term.

By BABACAR DIONE and JACK THOMPSON Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.