Seven soldiers in Chad are killed in an explosion blamed on Boko Haram extremists

N’DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — Chad’s government says an explosive device detonated and killed seven soldiers in Chad during a patrol in the country’s west near Lake Chad. The country’s interim president announced the deaths Monday on social media. Chadian authorities say they suspect Boko Haram extremists from Nigeria were behind the attack, renewing concerns about an escalation of violence near the border. Violence has returned to the Lake Chad area after a period of peace following a successful operation launched in 2020 by the Chadian army to destroy Boko Haram bases there. But there are concerns that a Boko Haram resurgence could affect the presidential election in May.

