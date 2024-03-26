South Africa’s ANC fails in bid to ban former leader Zuma’s party from polls

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A South African court has dismissed the ruling party’s case demanding a rival opposition party be deregistered and banned from participating in the upcoming election. The Electoral Court said Tuesday the ruling African National Congress party’s objection to the uMkhonto weSizwe Party’s registration process had no merit. Former South African President Jacob Zuma, who headed the country from 2009 to 2018 and was removed amid wide-ranging allegations of corruption, parted ways with the ANC in December and is now leading the MK Party. The 29 May elections are expected to be highly contested with the ANC under pressure to remain in power following declining support in successive elections.

