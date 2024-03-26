Stock market today: Global shares trading mixed after Wall Street’s momentum cools

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were mixed in muted trading Tuesday, as a wait and see mood prevailed in markets around the world.

France’s CAC 40 edged up nearly 0.1% in early trading to 8,157.27, while Germany’s DAX added 0.3% to 18,312.04. Britain’s FTSE 100 slipped nearly 0.1% to 7,909.88.

U.S. shares were set to drift higher with Dow futures up 0.2% at 39,787.00. S&P 500 futures rose 0.4% to 5,297.50.

In Asia, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225, where computer chip-related issues had interested investors early, reversed course to be little changed, inching down less than 0.1% to finish at 40,398.03.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.4% to 7,780.20. South Korea’s Kospi added 0.7% to 2,757.09. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 0.9% to 16,618.32, while the Shanghai Composite added 0.2% to 3,031.48.

Analysts have been watching various global uncertainties, including in the Middle East and Russia, that affect energy prices as well as investor sentiments.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude rose 16 cents to $82.11 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, added 9 cents to $86.84 a barrel.

An attack late last week at a concert hall in Moscow was claimed by the Islamic State group. Gaza was in focus with the U.N. Security Council issuing its first demand for a cease-fire. The U.S. abstained, angering Israel.

“Potential flares in oil prices on geopolitical tensions remained ever present,” said Tan Jing Yi at Mizuho Bank.

This week’s highlight for financial markets may be Friday’s report on U.S. consumer spending. It will also include the latest update on the measure of inflation that the Federal Reserve prefers to use. But U.S. markets will be closed in observance of Good Friday, and the bond market will close early on Thursday, which could bunch up trades in anticipation of the report.

Despite a string of recent reports that showed inflation remaining hotter than expected, the Federal Reserve seems to expect inflation to continue its longer-term cooling trend.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar edged down to 151.28 Japanese yen from 151.41 yen. The euro cost $1.0854, up from $1.0840.