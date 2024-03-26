US consumer confidence holds steady even as high prices weigh on household budgets

U.S. consumer confidence held steady this month even as Americans are still concerned about high prices and feeling less optimistic about the short-term future. The Conference Board, a business research group, said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index ticked down to 104.7 in March from a revised 104.8 in February. The index measures both Americans’ assessment of current economic conditions and their outlook for the next six months. The index measuring Americans short-term expectations for income, business and the job market fell further, while consumers’ view of current conditions improved. Consumer spending accounts for about 70% of U.S. economic activity.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.