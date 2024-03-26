Utah coach says team was shaken after experiencing racist hate during NCAA Tournament
By TIM BOOTH
AP Sports Writer
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Utah coach Lynne Roberts says her team experienced a series of “racial hate crimes” after arriving at its first women’s NCAA Tournament hotel and was forced to change accommodation during the event for safety concerns. Roberts revealed what happened after Utah lost to Gonzaga in the second round of the NCAAs. Roberts says it was incredibly upsetting and happened Thursday after the team arrived in the Spokane, Washington, area for the tournament. There were concerns about safety among the traveling party. Utah was staying about 30 miles away in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and was relocated to a different hotel on Friday.