What we know about Truth Social, Donald Trump’s social media platform

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Former President Donald Trump launched his social media platform, Truth Social, in early 2022, after he was banned from major sites such as Facebook and the former Twitter following the Jan. 6 insurrection. While he’s since been reinstated to both, he’s largely stayed off X, the Elon Musk-owned platform that was once his primary megaphone. That’s unlikely to change as Trump Media & Technology Group starts trading on the NASDAQ stock market.

