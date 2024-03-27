A bus headed for Switzerland crashes off a German highway, killing 4 people
BERLIN (AP) — Police say four people were killed when a bus headed from Berlin to Switzerland drove off a highway in eastern Germany and ended up on its side. The accident happened on the A9 highway near Leipzig on Wednesday. It wasn’t immediately clear why the bus operated by Flixbus came off the road. It was en route from Berlin to Zurich. There were 54 people on board, including two drivers. Police said there was no indication that any other vehicle was involved.