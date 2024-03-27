A man has been arrested for randomly assaulting a young woman on a New York City street

NEW YORK (AP) — A man has been arrested for randomly assaulting a young woman who was walking down a New York City street earlier this week. The 40-year-old man was arrested in connection with an assault on a 23-year-old woman in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood on Monday morning. The arrest comes after several videos went viral on social media showing women describing being suddenly hit by a stranger on a Manhattan sidewalk in recent weeks, though the NYPD wouldn’t say if the arrest was related to one of those incidents. Details for the suspect’s attorney were not immediately available. A lawyer representing him in prior cases did not immediately respond to an email message Wednesday.

