Caitlin Clark of Iowa heads to Sweet 16 of March Madness with career, single-season scoring records

NCAA Division I all-time scoring leader Caitlin Clark enters the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 as the Division I women’s single-season points record holder as well. She broke Kelsey Plum’s single-season record against West Virginia on March 25 and now has 1,113 points. The Iowa superstar has 3,830 career points and is in eighth place on the all-division all-time scoring list. She needs 25 points to move into seventh place and 26 to move into sixth. No. 1 seed Iowa will play No. 5 Colorado in Albany, New York, on Saturday.

By The Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.