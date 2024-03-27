Donald Sutherland writes of a long life in film in his upcoming memoir, “Made Up, But Still True”

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Sutherland has a memoir coming out in November. The actor reflects on his life of nearly 90 years and his 60-year career in Hollywood. Publisher Crown announced Wednesday that the book, “Made Up, But Still True,” will be published Nov. 12. A native of Canada, Sutherland has starred in films including “M.A.S.H.,” “Klute,” “Ordinary People” and “The Hunger Games” saga. He will be 89 when the book is published. Sutherland won an honorary Oscar in 2017 and has also won an Emmy and two Golden Globes. “Made Up, But Still True” is his first book.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.