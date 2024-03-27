Dozens participate in drug poisoning and overdose awareness 5K walk in Palm Desert

Riverside University Health System is hosting a series of 5K walks through April to spread awareness about the dangers of substance use and to honor lives lost to drug overdoses and poisonings.

Dozens participated in the first annual “One Life, One Heart” walk at Civic Center Park in Palm Desert on Wednesday morning.

Individuals who have struggled with addiction and their loved ones were given the opportunity to tell their personal stories after they completed the walk.

The next walk will be hosted on April 13. at Fairmount Park in the City of Riverside.

News Channel 3’s Tatum Larsen had the opportunity to speak with some of the “One Life, One Heart” participants today.

Stay with News Channel 3 at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to hear their stories.