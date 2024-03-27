Families of 5 men killed by Minnesota police reach settlement with state crime bureau

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Families of five men killed by police in Minnesota have settled a lawsuit with the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. The $165,000 settlement was reached Monday. The families will have full access to the investigative files on the fatal shootings. Prosecutors cleared the officers of wrongdoing in each of the cases. The families filed the lawsuit in the fall. They alleged the bureau violated the state’s open records law. The families’ attorney said the bureau in the future will tell families how to obtain reports in such cases. The bureau will also tell families how to obtain their relatives’ belongings.

