German investigators work through hundreds of tips on fugitive Red Army Faction suspects

BERLIN (AP) — German investigators say they are working through hundreds of new tips on the whereabouts of two fugitive suspected ex-members of the left-wing militant Red Army Faction. Their former comrade, Daniela Klette, was arrested last month in Berlin after decades in hiding. Police later found a cache of weapons at her apartment. Klette is accused of participating in a string of robberies between 1999 and 2016, after the Red Army Faction was disbanded. She is suspected of robbery and attempted murder together with two other suspected ex-members of the Red Army Faction who remain on the run. The Red Army Faction, which emerged from German student protests against the Vietnam War, had killed 34 people and injured hundreds of others.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.