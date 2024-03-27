Handpicked numbers were the golden ticket to the $1.13B Mega Millions jackpot in New Jersey

NEPTUNE, N.J. (AP) — Someone in New Jersey who bought a single ticket overcame the odds and won the $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot, breaking a winless streak that dated to last December. State lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold at ShopRite Wines & Spirits of Neptune, which is located on the Jersey Shore. Until the latest drawing, no one had matched all six numbers and won the Mega Millions jackpot since Dec. 8. It’s tough to win the Mega Millions jackpot because the odds are so long, at 1 in 302.6 million. The prize is the 8th largest in U.S. lottery history. The $1.13 billion jackpot is for a winner who is paid through an annuity. Most winners choose a cash payout, which would be $537.5 million.

