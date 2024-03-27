Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut receive proposals for offshore wind projects

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut have received proposals for offshore wind projects as the three East Coast states hope to boost their reliance on the renewable energy source. Massachusetts received bids from Avangrid Renewables, South Coast Wind Energy and Vineyard Offshore. Rhode Island announced Wednesday that it will evaluate proposals from four project developers. The state requested proposals for approximately 1,200 megawatts of power. Connecticut said it received proposals from four project developers under the multistate request with Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Vineyard Offshore has proposed a 1,200-megawatt offshore wind project to the states.

