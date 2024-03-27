Pakistani authorities share with China initial findings of probe into bombing that killed 5 Chinese

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say Pakistani authorities have shared with China the preliminary findings of a probe into a deadly attack that killed five Chinese nationals and their Pakistani driver in the northwest. Authorities said Wednesday DNA testing is being done on the remains of the suicide bomber who rammed his explosives-laden car into a vehicle that was carrying the Chinese engineers and construction workers on Tuesday. The attack took place in Shangla, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province where thousands of Chinese nationals work on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. The five were heading to the Dasu Dam, the biggest hydropower project in Pakistan, where they worked.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.