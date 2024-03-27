Quran-burning Iraqi man who faces an expulsion order from Sweden plans to seek asylum in Norway

STOCKHOLM (AP) — An Iraqi man who carried out several Quran burnings in Sweden has told a newspaper in the country that he would seek asylum in neighboring Norway in the wake of a deportation order by authorities in Stockholm. The 37-year-old Salwan Momika has staged several burnings and desecrations of the sacred book of Islam in Sweden over the past few years. Momika said in an interview published Wednesday by Swedish tabloid Expressen that he was on his way to Norway. Videos of Momika’s provocative Quran burnings got worldwide publicity and raised anger and criticism in several Muslim nations. It led to riots and unrest in many places. He is currently being investigated by Swedish authorities for incitement against ethnic groups in Sweden.

