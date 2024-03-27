Russia strikes city in northeastern Ukraine with aerial bombs, killing at least 1, officials say
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say Russia has struck the northeastern city of Kharkiv with aerial bombs for the first time since 2022, killing at least one civilian and wounding 16 others. The airstrikes caused widespread damage, hitting several residential buildings and damaging the city’s institute for emergency surgery. Russia has escalated its attacks on Ukraine in recent days, launching several missile barrages on the capital Kyiv and hitting energy infrastructure across the country in apparent retaliation for recent Ukrainian aerial attacks on the Russian border region of Belgorod. Such sporadic attacks, however, have been common throughout the war.