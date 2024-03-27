Talks resume on bringing Israeli delegation to Washington to discuss Gaza operation, AP sources say
By COLLEEN LONG and SEUNG MIN KIM
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Talks have restarted aimed at bringing top Israeli officials to Washington to discuss potential military operations in Gaza. That word comes after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had canceled a planned visit this week because he was angry about the U.S. vote on a U.N. cease-fire resolution. Two U.S. officials told the AP on Wednesday that no date has been finalized for the Israeli representatives to come to Washington. The U.S. officials weren’t authorized to speak publicly about the sensitive discussions and spoke on condition of anonymity.