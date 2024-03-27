Trump plans to attend the wake of slain New York City police officer

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Trump is planning to attend the wake for a New York City police officer who was fatally shot during a traffic stop. His campaign says Trump is expected to be at a visitation Thursday on Long Island for Officer Jonathan Diller. The news came as one of the suspects in the shooting was arraigned on weapons charges. Lindy Jones was allegedly behind the wheel of an SUV that was illegally parked when Diller and his partner approached the vehicle Monday. Officials say the man in the SUV’s passenger seat shot Diller, killing him. A message seeking comment was sent to Jones’ attorney.

