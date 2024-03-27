Ukraine’s president replaces a top security official in new reshuffle as exhausted troops struggle

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has replaced a top security official with the head of Ukraine’s foreign spy agency. The new reshuffle that comes as Russian forces press with ground attacks along the front line. Oleksii Danilov is being replaced as secretary of the National Security and Defense Council by Oleksandr Lytvynenko, the head of Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service. Zelenskyy didn’t announce the reason behind the reshuffle. The dismissal comes as exhausted Ukrainian troops struggle with a shortage of personnel and ammunition and face growing Russian pressure along the front line. Zelenskyy fired Ukraine’s chief military officer in February.

