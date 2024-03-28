Bus driver accused of stalking boy, 8, sentenced to nine years in prison

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A former school bus driver accused of stalking an 8-year-old boy in New Hampshire has been sentenced to nine years in prison. Court documents say 40-year-old Michael Chick of Eliot, Maine, drove school bus routes in the towns of Greenland and Rye. Prosecutors alleged he gave a student at Greenland Central School cellphones with instructions to take inappropriate photos of himself, placed tracing devices on his parents’ vehicles and made multiple nighttime visits to their home. Chick was arrested in 2022.

