Glen Taylor announces that Timberwolves are no longer for sale. Deal with A-Rod, Lore not completed

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves will evidently remain in the control of owner Glen Taylor, after he announced Thursday that a deal where Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez would have acquired the controlling stake in the team has expired. Taylor agreed to sell the Timberwolves for $1.5 billion in 2021 to Lore and Rodriguez, who then began the purchase by acquiring 20% of the franchise. Lore became Walmart’s e-commerce chief in 2016; Rodriguez is one of baseball’s all-time home run leaders and has become an investor in a variety of businesses since, plus is a trustee at the University of Miami.

