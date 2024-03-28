Glen Taylor says the T-wolves are no longer for sale. Lore and A-Rod say it’s seller remorse

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The ownership transfer of the Minnesota Timberwolves has slammed to a halt. Glen Taylor declared he won’t take the final step of his drawn-out $1.5 billion deal to hand Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez the majority stake because they didn’t meet all of the deadlines in the sale conditions. Lore and Rodriguez agreed to the purchase nearly three years ago. They strongly disputed Taylor’s stance and said he simply had cold feet about letting go. The pair already owns a 40% stake. This final stage was to sell them another 40%.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.