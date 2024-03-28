Maryland governor seeks $60M in quick aid after bridge collapse and warns of ‘very long road ahead’
By LEA SKENE and BRIAN WITTE
Associated Press
BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is warning of a “very long road ahead” as he seeks $60M in federal aid after the Baltimore bridge collapse. Moore says “the best minds in the world” are working on plans to clear the debris and move the cargo ship that struck the Francis Scott Key Bridge. Massive barges carrying cranes are heading to Baltimore to begin the challenging work of removing twisted metal and concrete from the blocked shipping channel. Officials say they’ll need to clear the wreckage before resuming the search for four workers who are still missing.