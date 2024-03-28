Minnesota teen gets 4 years as accomplice in fatal robbery that led to police shooting of Amir Locke

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A teenager has been sentenced to four years for his role in a St. Paul killing that led to the fatal shooting of Amir Locke by a police officer. Locke’s killing focused scrutiny on the use of no-knock warrants. Eighteen-year-old Feysal Jama Ali, of Minneapolis, was sentenced Wednesday to being an accomplice after the fact in the killing of Otis Elder of St. Paul, during a marijuana deal in 2022. Elder was shot by Ali’s cousin, Mekhi Camden Speed, who was sentenced in July to over 16 years. Locke was killed during a raid by a Minneapolis SWAT team that was looking for Speed.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.