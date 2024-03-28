Oregon city can’t limit church’s homeless meal services, federal judge rules

BROOKINGS, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that a southern Oregon city can’t limit a local church’s homeless meal services. KGW reports that U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Clarke found that an ordinance passed by the city of Brookings violated the religious freedom rights of St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church. The 2021 ordinance limited the church’s homeless meal services to two days a week, and required a permit to serve free food in residential areas. It was passed in response to resident complaints. The church says that feeding people is an expression of faith. Attorneys for the city did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

