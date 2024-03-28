Russia perseveres with bombardments of Ukraine in an effort to wear down air defenses

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Authorities say Russia has fired salvoes of drones and missiles overnight at southern and eastern regions of Ukraine, injuring more than a dozen people as the Kremlin’s forces persevered with attritional attacks designed to wear down Ukrainian defenses. Ukraine’s air force said air defense systems intercepted 26 out of 28 Shahed drones. Russian forces also launched five missiles overnight. The regular bombardment of Ukraine by the Kremlin’s forces has recently gained momentum, with missile barrages of the capital Kyiv and strikes on energy facilities across the country. The attacks also aim to weaken Ukrainian morale and act as retribution for Ukrainian long-range strikes on Russian soil.

