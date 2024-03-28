Two people die after falling into the Atlantic along Spain’s north coast during high wind warnings

MADRID (AP) — Emergency services in Spain say that two people have died after falling into the Atlantic Ocean on its northern coast. The deaths came amid warnings of strong winds and widespread rain across many parts of the European country. Emergency services said Thursday that rescuers recovered the bodies of a man and a woman in two separate incidents that occurred around 10 kilometers or six miles apart along a stretch of coast west of the city of Gijon.

