US Coast Guard searches for US Marine who went swimming in Puerto Rico during high surf advisory

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says it is searching for a U.S. marine who went swimming in high surf off Puerto Rico’s northeast coast while on vacation. Officials on Thursday identified him as 26-year-old Samuel Wanjiru from Massachusetts and said he was visiting the island with his family. He went missing Wednesday afternoon after going into the water at La Pared beach in Luquillo. Also Wednesday, another U.S. tourist died in northwest Puerto Rico after authorities said he rescued his teenage children who had been swept away by heavy surf.

