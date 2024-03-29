13th annual Palm Springs Police and Fire Appreciation Luncheon set for Tuesday

The 13th annual Palm Springs Police and Fire Appreciation Luncheon, which recognizes the men and women who serve and protect the city, is set to be held Tuesday.

The event, hosted by the Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Eisenhower Health, will get underway at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Palm Springs Convention Center, 277 North Avenida Caballeros, according to a joint statement from the city, chamber and hospital.

During the luncheon, police and fire department accomplishments and goals will be highlighted.

"This is a wonderful opportunity to spend time with your local service officials,'' organizers wrote in a statement. "Each department chooses from among their peers an officer and a firefighter who best exemplifies the values of their department."

Palm Springs Police Chief Andrew Mills will present the Police Officer of the Year Award and Palm Springs Fire Chief Paul Alvarado will present the Firefighter of the Year Award, according to officials.

The Richard M. Milanovich Community Leadership Award will be presented to Greg Rodriguez, Deputy Director of Government Affairs and Community Engagement, Riverside County Housing and Workforce Solutions. Rodriguez will receive the award "for his active work in healthcare, housing, and homelessness in our valley," officials wrote.

Tickets for the event, which start at $85 per seat, can be purchased at pschamber.org.