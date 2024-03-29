Baltimore bridge collapse: Who will pay for the destroyed bridge, harmed businesses and lost lives?
By REBECCA BOONE and MICHAEL KUNZELMAN
Associated Press
The collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Maryland is a multi-layered tragedy: For the families and friends of those killed or presumed dead, it’s a profound and personal loss. For businesses relying on the Port of Baltimore, it’s an economic nightmare. Federal courts will soon consider a complicated balance of dollars and facts, with a network of insurance companies expected to foot at least some of the bill. The disaster happened when a cargo ship lost power and hit the bridge. But one expert in maritime law tells The Associated Press that impacted businesses can’t sue the ship’s owners and operators for economic losses.