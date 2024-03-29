Residents on Portola Avenue in Palm Desert shelter-in-place due to gas leak

A gas leak in Palm Desert prompted residents in the area of Portola Avenue to shelter-in-place today as crews mitigated the leak.

Fire crews responded at 11:44 a.m. Friday to a report of a gas leak in the 45600 block of Portola Avenue, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The SoCalGas Company and Riverside County Sheriff's Department also responded to the scene.

A shelter-in-place was issued for residents on the west side of Portola Avenue and occupants in a church on the east side the road, fire officials said. Additionally, Portola Avenue between Mountain Shadow Drive and Fairway Drive was closed as gas company crews worked on the leak.

Crews were expected to remain on scene for two hours, according to fire officials.