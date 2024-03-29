Syria reports Israeli airstrikes near the city of Aleppo. A war monitor says 44 people are dead

BEIRUT (AP) — The Syrian army says Israeli airstrikes near the northern city of Aleppo have killed and wounded several people and caused damage. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said Israeli strikes hit missile depots for Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group in Aleppo’s southern suburb of Jibreen and a nearby town that houses a military facility, killing 36 Syrian troops, seven Hezbollah fighters and a Syrian member of an Iran-backed group and wounding dozens more people. There was no immediate statement from Israeli officials on the strikes. Israel frequently launches strikes on Iran-linked targets in Syria but rarely acknowledges them.

By BASSEM MROUE and ALBERT AJI Associated Press

