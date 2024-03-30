Cambridge continues Boat Race dominance with double victory over Oxford

LONDON (AP) — Cambridge has extended its dominant run in the annual Boat Race with victories in the men’s and women’s events on a polluted River Thames. The men claimed a fifth trophy in six years against Oxford to lead 87-81 overall. The women cruised to a seventh straight triumph for a 48-30 overall lead. The race dates to 1829. Rowers had sunny conditions with just a light breeze ahead of launch time for the women’s race. Those pleasant conditions were in contrast to the news this week that high levels of E.coli, which can cause a range of serious infections, had been found along the course in southwest London.

