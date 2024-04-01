3 adults and 2 children are crushed to death when strong winds topple trees in Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Emergency responders say strong winds in southern Poland have toppled trees that killed three adults and two children. Local authorities have issued a warning about dangerous winds reaching at least 100 kph (62 mph) and have closed mountain tracks in Tatra National Park. Two women and a child were crushed in one town, and falling trees killed a woman and a child in separate incidents in another town.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.