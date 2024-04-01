A Kansas paper and its publisher are suing over police raids. They say damages exceed $10M

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A weekly central Kansas newspaper and its publisher have filed a federal lawsuit over police raids last summer of its offices and the publisher’s home. The Marion County Record’s parent company and its editor and publisher Eric Meyer also notified local officials Monday that the paper and its publisher believe they are due more than $10 million in damages. The lawsuit accuses the city of Marion, the Marion County Commission and five current and former local officials of violating constitutional rights. The newspaper and Meyer also promised to file a future claim accusing the defendants of wrongfully causing the death of his 98-year-old mother who died the next day.

