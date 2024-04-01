An Iowa woman is sentenced in a ballot box stuffing scheme that supported husband’s campaign

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — The wife of a northwestern Iowa county supervisor has been sentenced to four months in jail in a scheme to stuff the ballot box to support her husband’s unsuccessful campaign for Congress. KTIV-TV reports that Kim Taylor also was ordered to serve four months’ home confinement following her release from prison and to pay $5,200. Taylor was convicted in November of 52 counts related to voter fraud. Prosecutors said she approached numerous voters of Vietnamese heritage with limited English comprehension and filled out and signed election forms and ballots on behalf of them and their English-speaking children. She is a native of Vietnam.

