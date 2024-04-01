Bloomed flowers color the desert floor
Spring is in full swing and so is spring wildflower season, here in the desert.
First Alert Meteorologist Spencer Blum shows us how this year's bloom has been in the making since last summer.
Spring is in full swing and so is spring wildflower season, here in the desert.
First Alert Meteorologist Spencer Blum shows us how this year's bloom has been in the making since last summer.
News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.