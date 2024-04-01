In Mexico, beach bands apparently emerge victorious after noise complaints

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Bands who play the thumping tuba-and-drums songs of northern Mexico on beaches in the resort city of Mazatlan appear to have emerged victorious after noise complaints. A local hotel owner had suggested limiting the time or places where the bands could play. But after a protest march turned into a violent scuffle with police last week, efforts to limit them appear to have been abandoned. Anybody who thought they were going to witness the April 8 eclipse in awed silence may be disappointed. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Monday “the people are very conscious and are defending their rights.”

