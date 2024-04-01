Indianapolis police believe more than 1 fired shots in violence that left 7 youths injured

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police investigating a shooting in downtown Indianapolis that wounded seven minors believe more than one person fired shots. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in an emailed statement Monday that none of the youths hurt in the shooting near the Circle Centre Mall late Saturday have life-threatening injuries. IMPD says two 16-year-old boys, a 16-year-old girl, three 14-year-old girls, and a 12-year-old boy were wounded in the shooting. Police say they believe more than one person fired shots, but that they have not identified any shooting suspects. Two juveniles were arrested for resisting law enforcement after the shooting.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.