Pakistani police arrest 12 people over a suicide bombing that killed 5 Chinese workers

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani counterterrorism police have arrested at least 12 suspects in connection with last week’s suicide bombing that killed five Chinese nationals and their Pakistani driver in the volatile northwest. Officials say those arrested are not directly involved in the attack but helped orchestrate Tuesday’s bombing. Some of them allegedly transported an explosive-laden car to Shangla, a district where a bomber rammed it into a vehicle, killing the Chinese. The bodies of the five Chinese nationals were flown overnight from an air base in the garrison city of Rawalpindi to Beijing.

