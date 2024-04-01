Skip to Content
News

US and Israeli officials are to hold virtual talks on their dispute over a Rafah military operation

By
Published 7:00 AM

By ZEKE MILLER
AP White House Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) — American and Israeli officials are planning talks to discuss the potential expansion of Israel’s war against Hamas to the southern Gaza city of Rafah. The U.S. opposes the expansion on humanitarian grounds. A U.S. official confirms the parties would meet by secure video conference on Monday. That’s a week after planned in-person talks were nixed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the U.S. didn’t veto a U.N. resolution that called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The potential Rafah operation has exposed one of the deepest rifts between Israel and its closest ally, funder and arms supplier.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content