3 dead, 3 injured after a helicopter crashes near a summit in the Swiss Alps

GENEVA (AP) — Swiss police say three people have been killed and three others injured after a helicopter ferrying a guide and visitors to a mountaintop drop-off point for skiers crashed in the Swiss Alps. Authorities opened an investigation to determine why the light utility helicopter skidded off its landing zone on Tuesday near the 12,000-foot Petit Combin peak in southwestern Switzerland. Seven rescue helicopters were deployed to the area and helped extract two of the people on board and carried them to a nearby hospital. Another person was rescued but three others were found dead.

