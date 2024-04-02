Biden and Trump win Rhode Island and Connecticut primaries. New York and Wisconsin also voting
By JONATHAN J. COOPER and TERESA CRAWFORD
Associated Press
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Voters in four states are weighing in on their parties’ presidential nominees, a largely symbolic vote now that both Joe Biden and Donald Trump have locked up the Democratic and Republican nominations. Biden and Trump easily won primaries in Rhode Island and Connecticut, with results in New York and Wisconsin still to come. Their victories add to their delegate hauls for their party conventions this summer. The outcomes were not surprising but nevertheless offer clues about enthusiasm among base voters for the upcoming 2020 rematch that has left a majority of Americans underwhelmed.